An upcoming traffic shift will affect drivers on Alcoa Highway near McGhee Tyson Airport.
A deck pour for the new Hunt Road overpass close to the airport will begin Sunday, Oct. 11. Southbound traffic will detour first to Hunt Road, then to Louisville Road and back to Alcoa Highway. Northbound traffic will detour to the existing on- and off-ramps at Hunt Road.
The southbound detours will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the northbound detours will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The work is expected to be completed by Monday morning, Oct. 12, weather permitting.
