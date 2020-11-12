A Maryville woman was taken into custody on warrants and also charged with more offenses during a traffic stop Wednesday.
Allyson Fay Fliegner, 39, Arabian Lane, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 4:09 a.m. Nov. 11 and charged with the delivery of Schedule I drugs, manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine, simple possession/casual exchange and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. She was being held on a $50,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Nov. 18 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
An incident report states an officer stopped Fliegner’s vehicle at 2:36 a.m. Wednesday on Alcoa Highway near Singleton Station Road.
During the traffic stop, Fliegner allegedly gave the officer a South Carolina driver’s license with a separate name and a picture that did not look like her. When the officer said it wasn’t her license and asked her real name, Fliegner then gave the officer her actual license, the report states.
A check revealed a delivery of Schedule I drugs warrant out of Blount County for Fliegner, the report states. After a K9 officer responded to the scene and used his K9 dog to sniff the vehicle, and she alerted, officers found a bag of heroin between the driver’s door and seat, as well as another bag of heroin, a bag of meth, baggies, a scale, spoon and two meth pipes in a purse in the passenger seat.
The heroin weighed about 1.7 grams, while the meth weighed 0.8 grams, the report states.
Fliegner was taken to the Blount County jail on the outstanding warrant; she was also issued a state citation for the simple possession and drug paraphernalia charges and given a verbal warning for a window tint violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.