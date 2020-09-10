It was a Tuesday.
At 8:42 a.m. that day, United Airlines Flight 93 departed from Newark, New Jersey, for San Francisco with 33 passengers and seven crew members aboard.
None of them knew about the four terrorists who also had boarded the plane with knives, box cutters and a sinister plan for death and destruction.
We know the rest of the story: The four al-Qaeda terrorists, minutes later, would storm the cockpit and announce there was a bomb on board. The terrorists would seize the aircraft and then crash it after passengers and crew teamed up to retake the plane.
Sept. 11, 2001, the largest terrorist attack on U.S. soil, is a day stuck in the country’s collective memory.
Janet Wehunt Craig, a Seymour resident who was at work in Knoxville as an FBI photographer, would be called to Shanksville, Pennsylvania — the crash site of Flight 93.
“We got there on Thursday night,” Craig said, recalling that she would stay for 14 days and work 12-hour shifts.
United Flight 93 was one of four planes hijacked that day. Two flew into the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers and the other into the Pentagon. The Flight 93 hijackers were believed to be planning to crash in the U.S. Capitol before passengers and crew were able to bring it down in a Pennsylvania field. Everyone aboard perished, but authorities say that brave action probably saved hundreds of lives.
“There was only a hole in the ground,” Craig said of the crash site. “Plane parts were scattered.”
Initially, Craig said she and some other emergency teams were dispatched to scour the nearby countryside for mail that had been aboard the plane. She didn’t find any.
Revealing evidence
What she did find was a jacket belonging to one of the hijackers. It was bagged and sent off as evidence.
As for her photos, Craig said she probably took hundreds. They were the property of the federal government and many will never be seen by the public. Some, however, are displayed at the visitors center at the Flight 93 National Memorial.
Today is the 19th anniversary of that fateful day, when nearly 3,000 people lost their lives. President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak today during a private ceremony at the Flight 93 National Memorial. Craig has been back to the site many times, including the first anniversary back in 2002. She didn’t go for the anniversary this year.
“It was very chaotic,” she remembered of that first anniversary. “You really couldn’t get close to the old crash site.”
Her FBI career began in 1963 while Craig was living in Florida. She also spent time in Washington, D.C., but left the bureau for a time. She reentered the bureau and was stationed in Dallas before getting to come home to East Tennessee.
Craig was born and raised in Maryville. She attended Maryville High School but graduated high school in Florida.
You don’t forget
On the Shanksville grounds today is a memorial to the Flight 93 heroes. It includes recordings of the last phone calls some passengers made to their loved ones. A Wall of Names constructed out of polished marble introduces the world to the once unknown group of travelers who are now forever etched into the nation’s fabric. A 17-ton boulder marks the plane’s point of impact.
The spot of impact, Craig said, is sacred ground. “Only family members are allowed there.”
That area has been given back to nature, with wildflowers marking the way.
Over the years, Craig and her husband, Steve, have been back. Craig met the mother of one of the passengers, Toshiya Kuge, and has made a point to connect with her. Yachiyo Kuge has made the trip from Japan most years as this country honors and remembers her son’s sacrifice. COVID-19 kept her home this time.
“Many of the families have found a way to move on,” Craig said. “Spouses have remarried. It’s been so long and they move on. The only ones who haven’t been able to move on are the parents.”
A fitting tribute
As for the memorial, Craig called it extremely tasteful and well done. She said this year’s tribute is supposed to include the installation of chimes. She has taken her grandchildren to the site and shares some of what she knows.
There are unidentified remains buried in the Shanksville field, but each family was given a personal item found among the wreckage. Some got items of clothing or a driver’s license or passport.
“Every family got back something from their loved one,” Craig said. “That was DNA and also personal items. There is a grave site where unidentified remains are buried.”
Memorial visitors won’t see Craig’s name or any of the others’ who worked tirelessly at the scene. And that is the way it should be, she said. “It’s not about us.”
Despite having played such a huge role in one of the nation’s worst days in history, Craig hasn’t been to the other 9/11 sites. She’s not sure she ever will. The Pentagon site was a large fireball, she said.
“I don’t know if I could go there knowing what I know about what happened to them,” the former FBI photographer said. It was so swift that people were burned as they sat at their desks.
On the 10th anniversary of the terrorist attacks, Craig, her husband and others from Blount County journeyed to Shanksville. The group made and presented baskets to the victims’ families. Craig shared her story at that time with The Daily Times.
Craig is retired now and still lives in Seymour. Other high-profile cases she worked on include the nationwide manhunt for fugitive Eric Rudolph in the mountains of North Carolina. One of her last cases involved a rich business owner whose body was found in a freezer.
She doesn’t wake up every day with 9/11 on her mind. But she said she will today.
