A section of greenway in Jack Greene Park, will be closed all day beginning at 7 a.m. on Thursday, July 29, Maryville Engineering and Public Works officials announced in a news release.
This section is between the restrooms next to the Cusick Street tunnel and just beyond the tunnel under Court Street, where the carved bear statue is located, about 200 feet northeast of Court Street.
An independent contractor will prepare the area for the construction of a parking lot. For more information, call 865-273-3302.
