Trane is promising that William Blount High School students and staff will feel “a huge, noticeable difference” in comfort levels when they return for the 2020-21 school year.
Work on the heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems will begin the day after students leave in May and continue for eight weeks, Owen Nevader, comprehensive solutions leader for Trane in Knoxville, told Blount County Commissioners at two recent meetings.
Both William Blount and Heritage high schools have a failure of the primary air ventilation systems and their controls, Nevader explained during the Blount County Commission Workshop on Tuesday, March 10.
Because the conditions are worse at William Blount, $2.9 million worth of HVAC work is being done there first, while science labs at Heritage are being renovated this summer.
The primarily ventilation systems and air handling equipment for common areas such as the cafeteria, library, gyms and auditorium are original to William Blount, which opened in 1979.
“Quite frankly, the schools have done a monumental job of keeping that equipment going,” Nevader said, but it’s over two times its life expectancy.
He compared the situation to camping in a rainstorm and how much more comfortable a tent would be when filled with pressurized air that would create a vapor barrier. Replacing the primary air systems at William Blount will create that air barrier and help keep moisture from wicking into the building.
The classrooms also will benefit some from the work this summer, Nevader said, but with an estimated $560,000 in funding for Phase II, Trane will be able to then move to renovating classroom units during the school year, working when students aren’t in class.
“We’re not replacing stuff that still has useful life,” he assured members of the commission’s Education Committee during a meeting last week.
Trane is working on plans for both high schools that will detail capital improvement needs over five to 10 years. Noting the difficulty in funding school improvements, Nevader described Trane’s approach as using a scalpel instead of a bulldozer and eating an elephant one bite at a time.
Although both schools have issues with spalling brick, Nevader said during the committee meeting, “We can maintain a dry, comfortable interior as long as you don’t have a gaping hole in the roof.”
However, he said, “ultimately, over time, the shell of the building will have to be repaired.”
Seal bricks?
“There are shell issues at both buildings,” Nevader said. “Those are standalone issues that absolutely have to be addressed. That is not the root cause of what is going on at both high schools,” with the moisture and temperature issues.
Responding to questions from Commissioner Mike Akard this week, Nevader said not all of the brick would need to be replaced, and sealing it may be an option.
“I would like to see us explore those options because it would save millions of dollars,” Akard said. “I would like to see us save that money and use it elsewhere in an area of greater need.”
He suggested the sealant might be available close to the brick color or in school colors.
Fund 177
At the end of this week’s Commission Workshop, Commissioner Dodd Crowe reminded his fellow commissioners that money for the high school renovations is being provided by an additional 10 cents on the property tax rate designated for Fund 177, a pool of money for capital improvements that the county does not have to split with city school districts.
Legislation introduced in the General Assembly, House Bill 1352 and Senate Bill 1216, would require all funds for capital projects be split among local education agencies.
“You lose Fund 177 and you lose a lot of the ability to do these phases,” Crowe said of the county high school renovations, urging his fellow commissioners to contact local legislators about those bills.
Crowe argued that by using Fund 177 the commission saved Blount County money while funding much-needed renovations. If the county borrowed money for the renovations, it would have to borrow enough to split the funding with Maryville City and Alcoa City schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.