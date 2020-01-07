Trane will recommend Blount County Schools take action this summer to deal with heating, cooling and moisture problems at the two high schools, then decide how to deal with crumbling bricks.
While the brick is contributing to issues in the 40-year-old schools, it’s not the root cause, according to Owen Nevader, comprehensive solutions leader for Trane. He expects to meet with BCS officials within the next week to detail Trane’s recommendations, with the goal of work on William Blount and Heritage high schools this summer.
“As kids are going out the door in May, we plan to be coming in the door behind them,” Nevader said in a phone interview this week. That will depend on school board approval and funding for the project.
Trane didn’t complete its proposal in time to be on the agenda for this month’s regular school board meeting on Thursday, Jan. 9.
Original equipment
The school board gave Trane the green light in October to conduct a comprehensive energy audit of all 21 campuses, with the hope of using savings from improved efficiency to fund further work on the schools.
Trane is looking at five areas: the building shell; heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) control; interior finishes; energy conservation; and long-term maintenance.
The first priority is the main buildings at Heritage, which opened in 1977, and William Blount, which opened in 1979, and during last month’s school board meeting Nevader provided a brief overview of Trane’s analysis so far.
“We’ve crawled all through them,” Nevader told the board.
“You have shell issues with both high schools,” he said. “We have spalling brick that is essentially coming from water infiltration that has gotten into the bricks.”
That’s not news to school officials.
However, Nevader said, “That’s not the root cause of high humidity, smells, uneven temperatures and so on and so forth.”
“They don’t have the building properly pressurized,” he explained. “The walls are wicking water in.”
For that he explained the importance of a pressure differential between the interior and exterior vapor barrier that the current systems don’t provide.
Much of the HVAC equipment was part of the schools’ original construction.
“That’s two times the life expectancy,” Nevader noted.
This week he also said that building automation and control systems in the schools are obsolete. “They don’t have a way to control the building (environment) with confidence,” Nevader said.
Wait on bricks
“Right now it’s still unknown whether the brick will have to be stripped,” Nevader told the school board last month.
“Our consultants are telling us that once we address the root cause … they want to do some localized roof repairs, fix up some flashing and wall capping and make sure that we’ve got adequate weep holes and drainage in the brick, and then they want to let the brick dry out for six months and reassess.”
Then, he explained, they would weigh sealing and localized brick repairs versus a “significant re-venearing” of the facility.
Another consultant’s report to the school district in August 2018 called the situation at the high schools severe.
“Cladding components are cracking, spalling, leaking, rusting, shifting and damaging interior finishes as well as compromising the overall integrity of the buildings,” said the report by Atlanta-area BETEC Inc. (Building Envelope Testing, Evaluation and Consulting). “All are getting worse at accelerated rates. They need to be repaired and replaced on a large scale before the concealed substrates are damaged beyond being able to be salvaged.”
Bill Steverson, vice president of the architecture and engineering firm Michael Brady Inc., which designed comprehensive proposed renovations for the schools said at that time covering the masonry with a sealant would last only about 10 years and would be a recurring cost.
The nearly $100 million renovation proposal developed in 2018 included nearly $8 million for HVAC work as well as about $8.84 million for roofing and removing and replacing most of the brick at the schools. It also included plans to remove portable classrooms, update science classrooms and create more secure entrances, among other things.
The Blount County Commission approved about $4 million to be used for high school renovations this year, and HVAC work is a priority.
Nevader said once they solve the air pressue issue, “We can then work on drying out the school, drying out the brick and going forward.”
Later Trane will address the other areas in its analysis, such as interior finishes.
“Carpets are not necessarily the best choice for flooring finishes inside the schools,” he told the board last month. “Porous surfaces, especially if there’s a slightly wet environment, allows things to grow.”
“Our focus is to repair, improve and maintain what’s there,” Nevader said.
While he hadn’t yet provided cost estimates to school officials, he said this week, “These numbers are not going to be atrocious.”
“We think we can do it in phases,” he said.
