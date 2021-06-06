Like events small and large across the county and nation, community leaders are bringing back hyper-local festivals come summer 2021, and Friday Night Lights is no exception.
Or, rather, it is.
The popular downtown event is being reimagined as an event Maryville Downtown Association (MDA) leaders are calling “Music and Market,” a three-date, craft vendor, food and music, pandemic-mindful event for the whole family.
MDA President Aaron Killian discussed the event with members at a monthly meeting, indicating they want to hold it on July 30, Aug. 27 and Sept. 24, from 5-9 p.m. each day.
“The idea is to give the downtown area a truly walkable vibe,” Killian said. “Fill the air with music, the aroma of food trucks, the sounds of kids.”
Killian explained in a recent interview with The Daily Times the Friday Night Lights events — which debuted in 2016 — were great, but thematically ambiguous. Organizers wanted something clearer, more obvious, evoking exactly what the event was offering.
He said MDA has experienced immense success with its Christmas-season Holiday Craft Market event and wanted to clone that success somehow this summer.
Though the Music and Market idea is still taking shape, MDA proposes having sidewalks lined with craft vendors. Killian said MDA needs about 70 to break even.
Organizers plan to use Founders Square parking lot for music performances. And though there are still questions as to whether the event will close West Broadway Avenue, they hope it will fill up the downtown area those nights, driving an influx of customers to local businesses and proving Maryville can still have successful events, even after a year off.
Killian said the MDA’s promotions committee assessed the event’s traction before the pandemic and decided there was an “obvious need for a bigger draw,” and that the Friday Night Lights model wasn’t cutting it. Now, they’re looking for a “formula” that can be successful every year without relying on shifting themes.
“We have been doing themes for years — like ‘Back to school’ — which are great, but does it actually translate into foot traffic for the businesses?” he said. “The problem with Friday Night Lights was that it was nebulous.”
That’s why organizers started looking at their big hits and what they settled on was the craft market and music.
“We’re backing up and simplifying the formula,” Killian said.
The next step in turning the facelifted event from concept to reality is getting it approved by city officials. Maryville already greenlighted the beer permit for Blount Partnership-sponsored Summer on Broadway, set for June 25-26.
Depending on various factors, MDA may get other events back throughout the year too. The wine-centric “Uncorked” event could return in early November, leaders said at the June 3 MDA meeting.
Killian then urged members to talk to downtown business owners and urge them to set up booths outside their businesses during the Music and Market events.
Leaders are talking to the Blount County Health Department on how to safely conduct the event, following current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
According to Tennessee Department of Health data from June 6, only 35.5% of Blount residents are fully vaccinated.
“We really want this to be a community event unlike any other,” Killian said.
The resurgence of local city-center events comes as the city of Maryville is well on its way to paying for new downtown-area branding.
Though Music and Market isn’t put on by the city of Maryville, its success may be a helpful and guiding factor in how leaders decide to establish downtown’s identity for years to come, officials say.
