Some of Blount County’s earliest history as seen through the documents of the McTeer family will be the topic of a Blount County Genealogical and Historical Society program at 7 p.m. Monday, March 13, in the Sharon Lawson Room at the Blount County Public Library. Zachary Keith, a library reference assistant with the Calvin M. McClung Historical Collection, will speak about the Major William Anderson McTeer Collection and its historical significance and will also give an overview of other resources researchers may find in the McClung Collection, part of the Knox County Public Library. Admission is free, and the public is invited to attend.
According to Tim Walker, president of BCGHS, William Anderson “Will” McTeer was a Civil War Union soldier, Tennessee state representative, Blount County Circuit Court clerk, United States commissioner, treasurer of Maryville College, organizer of the Bank of Maryville, and more.
“His papers were donated to the Calvin M. McClung Library in Knoxville after his death and cover decades of Blount County history,” Walker said. “For more than half a century, McTeer was one of the most prominent citizens of Blount County in both the public and private sector. His papers, which take up almost 50 feet of shelf space at Knoxville’s McClung Library, have rarely been examined by researchers over the last hundred years and represent a potential treasure trove of previously unpublished local history. All of us at the Blount County Genealogical and Historical Society are excited to hear Zachary Keith’s program and to learn more about what is contained in the collection.”
Remarkable collection
Keith said the McClung Historical Collection has, in addition to thousands of books, special collections consisting of documents, maps and photographs that East Tennesseans have created throughout history. “We preserve and make those records accessible,” Keith said. “One of them is the McTeer family papers. My position is to arrange them and make them available for research. I did that over the summer, and it’s a fascinating collection. It documents Blount County history from Robert McTeer, the first white settler in Blount County, all the way through the death of his great-grandson, Will McTeer, who died in 1925. The collection itself is pretty remarkable in that it spans such a long period of time but also its depth about various pieces of Blount County history.
“The earliest piece in the collection is Robert McTeer’s Revolutionary War scrip he was paid with as a Revolutionary War soldier from Pennsylvania,” Keith said.
The most unusual item in the McTeer Collection is an ambrotype — a photographic process introduced in the 1850s in which the photo is created by placing a glass negative against a dark background — of Will McTeer in his Union uniform on horseback during the Civil War.
“It’s very fragile but it’s in great condition,” Keith said. “It’s been hand-tinted in gold, his buttons and the U.S. pin on his uniform. He’s also on horseback, which is rare to see. I thought that was a remarkable piece.”
Learning more
Keith said he will walk the audience through the McTeer family’s history, using documents and photos from the collection via PowerPoint presentation, to tell the story. He also plans to print copies of some of the documents so people can get a better look at them.
“This collection is important because it tells a quintessential Blount County story, from people settling the area and then growing up in the community, planting roots, seeing how the roots bore fruit in the community and seeing how their children and grandchildren gave back to the community that raised them,” Keith said. “I hope people learn something about Blount County that they didn’t know before but I also hope they learn more about the McClung Collection, about the materials we have and what they could do research-wise at our facility.”
He said the McClung Collection includes some records from each of Tennessee’s 95 counties, surrounding states and the Southeast, Northeast and Midwest regions. “The special collections are an unknown gem because they’re not out on the public floor, but they hold the original documentation of the history that is contained within those other books,” he said. “We’re at the East Tennessee History Center, where the East Tennessee Historical Society and Museum and the Knox County archives all have their home. It’s like a one-stop shop for history all in that building.”
Walker said BCGHS will also have the book, “Loyal Mountain Troopers,” available for sale at the program.
“Will McTeer was essentially a coauthor of that book,” he said. “It was put together by Charles McCammon and is based on a reprint of a bunch of things Will McTeer wrote and sent out to several newspapers, such as the stories of military units during the Civil War.” The book is $25, including tax.
For more information about BCGHS, visit the website at www.blountcountytngenealogy.org or the Facebook page, Blount County TN Genealogical & Historical Society. For more information about the Calvin M. McClung Historical Collection, visit www.easttnhistory.org/calvin-m-mcclung-historical-collection.
