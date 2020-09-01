The Maryville city Engineering and Public Works Department will perform tree work in the median of West Lamar Alexander Parkway between Court Street and Montvale Road on Thursday, Sept. 3.
It will require closing the interior lane in both directions and is expected to start at 9 a.m. and wrap up by 1 p.m.
For more information, call 865-273-3302.
