The Great Smoky Mountains have been calling Walt Peterson since he was a boy living in Memphis, and he visited often with his family.
While working as a pilot for FedEx, he returned with his wife and children to camp and hike, and the couple planned for retirement in Townsend.
For years he drove past the sign for Tremont and thought it was just some scientific institute that wasn’t open to the public.
After the couple bought a house in the area, however, he began exploring more and found the Southern Appalachian Naturalist Certification Program, one of many offerings at the nonprofit Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont that connect people with nature.
Weekend programs
A biology major in college, Peterson always has been interested in nature, and the SANCP includes eight core weekend courses covering topics including plants, mammals, birds, reptiles and amphibians, and more.
His first class focused on skills for sharing nature.
“I absolutely fell in love with it,” Peterson said. “It was one of the most intense programs I’ve ever done, and it was the most fun.”
The classes draw people from college age past retirement who go out, enjoy nature and learn. “We’d spend all day in the field doing something,” he said.
That has included experiences such as snorkeling in the Little River and learning about plants’ medicinal properties.
“They say it’s like a master’s level class all in a weekend,” Peterson said.
It was bittersweet when he completed the program and earned the certification through the University of Tennessee a couple of years ago, he said. Peterson wants Tremont to add a second level of classes to take his education further. “You never learn it all,” he said.
Engage
He recalls John DiDiego, Tremont’s education director, telling the people in that first course, “Your job is to provoke your audience.”
“You’re not there just to give a bunch of information and facts about stuff,” Peterson said. “You’re there to make them want to learn more, to connect with the park, to connect with nature.”
That’s what the Tremont staff does and what Peterson does as a volunteer in the national park, interacting with visitors and engaging them, sharing its culture, nature and history.
When Cades Cove was shut down for a while because of the pandemic restrictions, he talked with visitors in Walker Valley and Middle Prong Road.
COVID-19 also led Tremont to cancel many of its programs, so Peterson and his wife, Lisa, can’t take their 6-year-old granddaughter to its Firefly camp this summer. Instead they’re improvising.
“It’s really, really enjoyable to see nature through her eyes,” Walt said.
Lisa plans to take the girl to the Walker Sisters’ cabin and make corn husk dolls, and Walt will search with her for salamanders, demonstrating the care needed to observe without disrupting them. Another of his volunteer efforts is one of the community science programs, monitoring the salamander population.
An estimated 95% of people who visit the Smokies never venture more than 500 feet from their car, Walt said.
One of the best things that people can do is sit down, be still and listen. Enjoy “a cornucopia of wildlife,” he said.
Peterson reminds people that the national park belongs to them. “Treat the park like it’s your home. Be respectful of it,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.