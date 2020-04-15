While spring school and field programs at Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont were canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak, Tremont Institute is still helping people learn about nature through its website and social media channels.
“We are educators at heart, and we are working on creative ways to bring you into experiences in nature — despite not being able to do that in person,” Tremont President Catey Terry said in a press release Wednesday.
Tremont’s online education includes teachers sharing historical and cultural roots of Southern Appalachian music through recorded songs. Tremont also is offering a series of online journal prompts to help students document the outdoors by encouraging writers to observe nature in their own backyards.
Tremont’s website is www.gsmit.org and the organization can be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GSMITremont; on Instagram at www.instagram.com/TremontInstitute and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/GSMITremont.
For more information about Tremont Institute’s virtual outreach efforts, email Kimberly Weber at kimberly@gsmit.org.
