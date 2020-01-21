Tremont Institute’s Environmental and Community Leaders Fellowship is a 2019 UL Innovative Education Award finalist.
The award recognizes the top environmental STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) programs in North America.
Co-designed by faculty from Tremont Institute, near Townsend, and Fulton High School in Knoxville, the Environmental and Community Leaders Fellowship is an immersive two-year experience for high school juniors and seniors.
The program consists of 10 days of residential learning at Tremont in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, monthly meetings at Fulton High School in Knoxville, an annual student-led community engagement day event in Knoxville green spaces, and an annual student-led community environmental stewardship event in Knoxville.
Additionally, graduating seniors are recruited into summer internship programs at Tremont Institute to further their exploration of academic and career pathways in either education or STEM fields.
