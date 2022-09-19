The Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont plans to bring together partners to develop a “regenerative community” around the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Last week the National Park Foundation awarded a $25,0000 Strong Parks, Strong Communities grant that will help the nonprofit Tremont bring together key players over the next nine months to begin developing the vision.
Part of the work will be defining what Tremont President and CEO Catey McClary acknowledges is a nebulous idea: What is a regenerative community?
In general the idea involves living in mutually beneficial relationships that restore ecosystems and support local populations, living in balance with the world and moving away from practices that harm the environment. One of the places Tremont is looking for inspiration is the Regenerative Communities Network, which has members from more than two dozen bioregions.
Good park neighbors
McClary notes that the Great Smoky Mountains National Park has more than half a million acres that are rich in biodiversity.
“We believe that as neighbors and as a gateway community we have a responsibility, in turn, to also benefit the ecosystem the national park works to protect and extend that protection to the land outside its borders,” she said in an interview last week.
“Just as we know that the bears and butterflies and bees don’t just exist within the park boundary, it’s important that we all come together to build a collective impact in our communities that surround the national park,” McClary said, including both the Tennessee and North Carolina communities that border the park.
For the steering committee Tremont will look first to the groups with which it already has had some conversations or other relationships, such as the National Park Service’s education branch, Discover Life in America, a nonprofit managing the All Taxa Biodviersty Inventory of the park, and the Little River Watershed Association.
Then Tremont is looking for engagement through activities such as focus groups and community meetings. “We really want to bring people together to ask the question, ‘What can this look like? What is the potential impact of work like this?’” That will lead to steps to gauge interest and capacity to support the initiative through expertise, funding and time.
McClary notes there are opportunities to support a regenerative community at various levels. The idea of regenerative practices started in agriculture, she said, and involvement can range from backyard gardeners to nurseries to people who make resource management decisions on a larger scale.
In a news release about the grant, McClary said, “We aim to draw connections, amplify cooperation, and weave communities to build a stronger and more sustainable region.”
The Tremont initiative also could serve as a case study for other regenerative communities surrounding national parks around the country.
Living buildings
Tremont already has been focusing on regenerative education at its first campus, located inside the national park, generating curiosity as it connects people with nature. Tremont will open registration Oct. 5 for its adult and summer programs, which frequently sell out. McClary said the organization also is developing some new programs it isn’t ready to announce yet.
Three years ago Tremont bought 152 acres for a second campus in Townsend bordering the national park. Initial work there has included prescribed burns to restore a native meadow and building trails and campsites.
Now it is moving forward with the first phase of building design, focused on regeneration, expecting structures that will meet the Living Building Challenge, sustainable buildings that — like trees — are nourished by and give back to their environments.
