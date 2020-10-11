Experts at physically connecting people with nature are taking their efforts online during the pandemic.
The Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont’s “Weekly Wonder” program launched last week with a video that invites viewers on a “curiosity quest.”
“Learning right now is so fraught for teachers and school staff and students and families,” said Logan Rosenberg, Tremont’s manager of youth programs. “We want people to rediscover the joy in learning.”
“We think learning outside is the way to do that,” he said.
Research has proven both physical and mental benefits from being outside. The “Weekly Wonder” program aims to provide something else many are missing during the pandemic — a community.
Already more than 80 people have signed up, not only from East Tennessee, but from as far away as Washington state.
COVID-19 changes
Tremont usually welcomes school groups from nearly a dozen states each year, but until last week it hadn’t hosted any since early March because of the pandemic.
The first group on campus was 10 fourth graders from a private school, and later this month Tremont will host another private school group of about 30.
COVID-19 precautions have changed how those residential programs operate, from mask wearing to the outdoor pavilion now serving as the dining hall, Rosenberg explained.
Because of program cancellations, Tremont has cut its staff by about half for now.
A coronavirus relief grant is providing funding to launch Weekly Wonder. “Our hope is after fall we can keep the program going into the spring,” he said.
Tremont initially thought about tailoring a program for educators to use but realized there would be many issues, including which platform to use.
The Weekly Wonder content isn’t tied to state academic standards. Instead, its nature-based activities are geared to social, emotional and physical health.
For example, one week may show ways to use time outside as a mental health practice with activities such as sound mapping, Rosenberg said.
{span style=”font-size: 1.17em;”}Back yards and beyond{/span}Tremont designs the program for people wherever they might live, so it doesn’t require going to a particular destination or using expensive equipment.
The experiences are for all ages, but mainly kindergarten through grade eight. The Weekly Wonder starts with a Monday video that encourages participants to then step away from the screen for a challenge or activity during the week.
For those who can’t venture outside at all for health or safety reasons, it includes links to virtual resources, such as webcams around the world.
Weekly Wonder then invites participants to share what they discover, something Rosenberg said is an important part of Tremont’s residential school programs. This time they email in photos, video or reflections and video and reflect on what the week has meant to them. Tremont plans to share those submissions in a weekly livestream video Fridays on YouTube.
Whether it is a family, students in a homeschool group or just the Weekly Wonder participants, Tremont hopes the program will create connection and community for people.
Pay what you can
This month the content is free, and starting in November Tremont plans to add options for subscribers.
For example, one newsletter a month may be free, but subscribers may receive four activities. “Right now the plan is to pay what you can,” Rosenberg said.
“Most families are feeling some sort of financial crunch,” he said, and Tremont wants to make sure Weekly Wonder is accessible to those who need it most.
