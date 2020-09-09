A Knoxville woman accused of stealing a bear-hunting dog and turning it over to an Oak Ridge animal shelter had her first day in court Wednesday.
Sandra Lucille Inman, 63, is charged with theft over $2,500, removal of a transmitting collar and violation of the state Hunter Protection Act in regard to an incident that took place in 2018.
Circuit Court Judge Tammy Harrington said although she did not want to deny access to anyone, including Inman’s supporters, the court has to follow an order limiting capacity to 24 people due to COVID-19.
She told Inman she could switch out the four audience members who attended Wednesday to support her if she wished. The other option was to reset the case until restrictions are loosened. Both parties then stated their intent to continue with the proceedings.
In his opening statement, prosecutor Tyler Parks recapped the initial incident for jurors, saying Gordon Denu was bear hunting near Foothills Parkway with his trained dogs when he had trouble locating one of the canines.
The signal on the dog’s transmitting collar, used for bear-hunting purposes, stopped near Pilot off Pellissippi Highway and Topside Drive, Parks said, and that Denu found the collar in a dumpster there.
Denu was not sure what happened to the dog, Parks said, until Inman called him several days later and told him she had taken it to an animal shelter in Oak Ridge. Parks also alleged that Inman later confessed the same to law enforcement.
“In this case, actions will speak louder than words,” Parks told jurors.
Defense attorney Robert White, in his opening statement, said Inman left home on the morning of the incident to take in the scenery of Foothills Parkway. On her way back, he said, she saw a parked car with its flashers on and a couple attending to a dog.
The dog, named Dominic, had on a collar with a box and antenna, and Inman viewed the dog as thin and with sores, and not as a hunting dog, White said.
“She tried to tend to an animal that she perceived to be in need,” White told jurors.
Inman brought the dog with her in her car, threw away its collar into the Pilot dumpster and took it to Farragut Animal Clinic, White alleged, before dropping it off at the Oak Ridge shelter.
White said Inman told the shelter the dog was found in Oak Ridge, since the shelter wouldn’t accept animals from outside that area, and was cooperative with state wildlife officials during interviews.
White said he didn’t expect there to be much debate of fact during the hearings and asked jurors to determine Inman’s state of mind.
Three witnesses were called to the stand Wednesday.
Denu testified that raising and training Dominic, as he does with others since he enjoys bear hunting, was particularly important to him since it is the offspring of a dog formerly owned by his late son.
“That was my therapy when my son died,” Denu said.
He relayed his version of the story, saying he searched hard for the dog when he couldn’t locate it.
“I was devastated because I don’t leave my dogs behind,” Denu said, adding that Inman told him she had no intentions of bringing the dog back when she allegedly called him after taking it to the shelter.
The second witness was a former shelter employee, Whitney Keith, who said she was there when Inman dropped off the dog. She said Inman was concerned about the dog’s weight.
“He was a bit on the thin side and could have used a bath ... but looked like a dog that was well-loved,” Keith said.
During her testimony, evidence was presented of the dog’s intake form for the shelter and Inman’s signed receipt of the transaction.
The final called witness was Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency officer Jeff Pearce, who initially investigated the incident and went to the Oak Ridge shelter to help Denu get the dog back.
Pearce said he and a partner developed Inman as a suspect and interviewed her, but that the video recording of the interview cuts off for an interval of just more than 40 seconds. He said Inman was cooperative during the investigation.
Court was adjourned until 8:45 a.m. Thursday.
