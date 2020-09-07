A Maryville man’s alleged brutality case against the city of Maryville and two police officers now has a trial date.
Trent Guy is suing the city and officers Jacob Curtis and Curtis Tate for $3.5 million, alleging negligence, assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent infliction of emotional distress and other violations, court records state.
The case is set for a federal jury trial in Chattanooga on Aug. 9, 2021, with the final pretrial conference set for July 26, 2021. Judge Travis R. McDonough of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee will hear the case.
Maryville Police Chief Tony Crisp declined to comment, citing ongoing litigation. Maryville City Tom Taylor also declined to comment, saying he wasn’t aware of the case.
Guy’s initial complaint, filed May 22 in Blount County Circuit Court, alleged the Maryville Police Department, including Curtis and Tate, surrounded his house on or about May 26, 2019, after a report of an intoxicated person with a gun.
Despite Guy’s father refuting that report and offering to bring his son out of the house, officers refused, the complaint states, and joked among themselves that Guy “would not be dumb enough to come out of the house” and that “if he steps out that door he’s not going to have a chance to get anything (presumably a weapon) off.”
The complaint alleges Guy believed someone was breaking into his home and exited with a rifle, kept the rifle pointed down, and then immediately laid it on the ground after seeing officers.
The complaint states Guy laid face down on the ground in compliance with officers’ commands and was handcuffed, and that Tate allegedly jumped on his back and pressed his knee into the back of his neck to the point Guy couldn’t breathe.
In an amended complaint, Guy is quoted as telling the officers “I can’t breathe” as Tate allegedly continued to press his knee into Guy’s neck and question him. It also states the officers never told Guy why he was being arrested, nor read him his Miranda rights.
As Tate and Curtis walked Guy to a police cruiser, the complaint states, Curtis negligently handled an M-16 assault rifle with its safety off, making it fire and injuring Guy in the foot and causing him “shock and horror” as well as loss of hearing.
The amended complaint specifies that the shot hit the concrete surface and that ricocheting shrapnel hit Guy.
The complaint alleges police told Guy’s family that Guy made a sudden jerking movement and bumped Curtis’ rifle, causing it to fire. Body camera footage refutes that claim, the suit states.
The complaint’s summary ends by stating Curtis and Tate went on to “maliciously jerk and twist” his handcuffed hands and arms over his head, causing permanent injury in one or both of his shoulders and necessitating surgical care.
“As a result of the harm caused by the Defendants’ actions,” the complaint states, “Plaintiff Guy has had to have major shoulder surgery for his permanent injury, and also suffered severe emotional distress, economic damage, and other injury.”
The complaint also cites the “policy/custom/practice” of the city of Maryville was “the moving force behind the unnecessary and excessive force used on the Plaintiff thereby permanently injuring him.”
The complaint states that “upon information and belief” the city was on “actual/constructive notice” that its officers were widely using unnecessary force by knowledge of use-of-force reports, disciplinary actions taken against officers and internal affairs investigations.
However, the complaint alleges, the city “through deliberate indifference and/or categorizing excessive use of force as ‘unsubstantiated’” didn’t change its practices, properly supervise or train officers and negligently retained officers who used excessive force.
According to The Daily Times’ original story on the incident, published May 28, 2019, Guy was charged with domestic violence for reportedly threatening a family member with an automatic weapon.
Guy brandished an AK-47 rifle, but surrendered without incident, and was released on a $10,000 bond, the newspaper reported.
