Day two of Scott Allen Briggs’ trial for rape of a child opened with the prosecution calling expert witnesses, the child’s father and law enforcement to testify before the jury. After they presented their testimony, the defense began calling its own witnesses, including the child’s mother and Scott Briggs himself.
The prosecution first called Dr. Frances Craig, a staff physician at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, to the witness stand, and she was recognized by the court as an expert in emergency pediatric medicine. She told jurors that on Jan. 16, 2016, she conducted a sexual assault examination of the child whom Briggs is accused of raping.
Under cross-examination by Briggs’ defense attorney, Rick Owens, she said that she observed no physical signs of assault. However, she said, such a finding was “not unusual.” Typically, physical signs appear in instances where the victim of an assault fights with their assailant. For a number of reasons, Craig said, a small child might not show such “resistance” during an assault.
The state also called Tennessee Bureau of Investigation forensic scientist Jennifer Millsaps to speak before the jury about testing she had performed on the samples Craig helped to collect. Based on that testing, she said, she determined Briggs was a match for “a major contributor” to one of the samples. Tests indicate that that sample contained Brigg’s semen.
“The probability of randomly selecting someone with the same DNA profile as a major contributor to the sample is one in greater than the total population of African Americans, Caucasians and Southwest Hispansic,” Millsaps told the jury.
Owens asked Millsaps if she had known that there was a named suspect when she tested evidence in the case, which she confirmed. He then asked if the tests were done differently in cases without a named suspect. “The procedure is the same,” she told the jury.
Other samples were inconclusive.
As the sample came directly from the child, and not from an external source such as his clothing, Millsaps said, the clothing that the hospital also collected was not tested.
The child’s father and mother both spoke before the jury. His father testified as a witness for the prosecution, while the defense called his mother to the stand.
Before proceedings paused for lunch, Briggs himself was sworn in and began to present his account of the Jan. 15-16, 2016. In an account that reflected Owens’ opening statement, Briggs described his relationship to the boy’s family, which, he said, began when the child was months old.
He told jurors that the child’s mother left him with Briggs for months at a time, that he and his then-fiancée had weaned the child off the bottle, that his children had grown up with the child. According to Briggs, he wasn’t in the living room when Sandra Sutton returned from work that night. He wasn’t committing any crime. In testimony that mirrored Owens’ opening statement to the jury, Briggs said that he was just in his kitchen, watching a late-night movie with his fiancée.
Briggs’ testimony had not ended, and prosecutors had not been able to question his account of events when proceedings paused for a recess; the trial would resume afterwards.
