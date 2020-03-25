The office of Dr. Andrew Smith at Trinity Medical Associates in Maryville is offering COVID-19 testing at its location, 2217 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, for its patients or new patients with insurance.
Officer Manager Julie Maples said the testing started Monday. The physician's office is in a former bank building, so the testing is being conducted outside in the drive-thru area, Maples said.
She said all sick patients are being treated there. They can pay their co-pays over the phone and be treated without having to get out of their cars. This is a similar setup at East Tennessee Medical Group in Alcoa.
Maples said patients are using this alternative way of treatment as the pandemic continues. She did not know how many COVID-19 tests had been conducted since they started.
Patients who are given the tests are asked to go home and quarantine themselves until the results come back, which takes a week to 10 days because of backlogs.
Symptoms of the virus include fever of more than 100 degrees, dry cough, difficulty breathing and gastrointestinal issues.
Those with questions regarding Trinity's services can call 865-982-0835.
