Applications will be accepted until April 1 for the John Thurman Smoky Mountain Trout Adventure Camp held at the Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont.
Trout Adventure Camp is for boys and girls ages 12 to 15, as of June 21, and who are interested in science, the outdoors and fishing for trout. A total of 14 campers will be selected starting April 1. Tuition is $540. There is some financial support available.
For more information or to apply online, visit tntroutadventure.org or contact Camp Director Steve Young at steve_y@earthlink.net or 832-256-3228 or Assistant Director Sean Fagan at sp220f@aol.com or 719-332-4486.
