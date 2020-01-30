A fish tank isn’t unusual in David Wietlisbach’s classroom at Heritage High School. He’s kept up to 26 at a time with guppies and cichlids for biology and environmental science students to monitor water quality.
Planned renovations to the HHS science labs have forced him to move those tanks out and arrange for the fish to go home with students, but he couldn’t resist an opportunity for students to watch trout develop from egg to small fry.
So Thursday afternoon Charity and Ian Rutter, volunteers with the Little River Chapter of Trout Unlimited, delivered about 200 eggs to a 50-gallon aquarium in the classroom Wietlisbach is sharing with another teacher.
Working with the native species the students will measure not only nitrates and nitrites as they usually do, but also monitor water temperature and dissolved oxygen.
“With this fish, if the oxygen level isn’t right they die,” Wietlisbach explained. “Dissolved oxygen is a very critical measurement of water quality.”
The eggs came from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s Buffalo Springs Hatchery, and the tank was donated by Ann and Jeff Lavender. A chiller will keep the water at about 55 degrees, and until the fish hatch and start swimming the tank will be covered to simulate the dark environment of where the eggs would naturally develop, under rocks in a stream.
The eggs were fertilized this week and will hatch in the next week, with the alevins living off the yolk sack for a while. It’s a part of the life cycle that is usually unseen in nature, Charity Rutter noted.
In May, the HHS students will release the trout into the Little River from a campground in Townsend.
One of the connections the Trout Unlimited volunteers hope students make is that the water flowing from their home faucets comes from that same river, and the importance of the water quality.
Bringing Lessons to Life
Wietlisbach, who was an entomologist before becoming a science teacher 15 years ago, says insects are his main passion, but he fell in love with all types of life when he was just a child.
He loves sharing that excitement with students. “My philosophy in teaching biology is that biology is the study of life, and it would be a shame if your entire curriculum, if your entire course in biology you never got to see something alive.”
“To watch those eggs hatch is, for some people, a miracle, and to never see that is a shame,” he said.
Wietlisbach also has hatched chickens, and to see a student witness a bird emerging from an egg is priceless, he said.
The teacher said he will bring in snakes, insects, skulls and other animal samples to encourage students to think and imagine, “to get them thinking beyond vocabulary.”
He connected with the Rutters and learned about the Trout in the Classroom opportunity because their daughter was in his class last semester.
“There are so many wonderful opportunities for students in our community to get involved in outside of their normal day to day just coming to school,” he said, “and they need to seek out those opportunities.”
“If they’re not into being in the outdoors, find another organization and get involved,” whether that’s helping disabled children, music or whatever, he said. “Our community has so much to offer these kids.”
Long-awaited renovations to the high school’s science labs are expected to begin over spring break. When they are complete, Wietlisbach said, he’s looking forward to doing more high-quality, hands-on labs with students so that they can learn skills to take to a college classroom or their career.
Before, his science classroom in the 43-year-old school didn’t have running water, which created roadblocks to offering lab experiences. After renovations there will be multiple sinks in the lab space.
Wietlisbach wore his tie with a trout design Thursday, but that’s not unusual. He has a science tie for every day of the week, with animals, insects, DNA molecules and more.
Trout Unlimited’s nationwide Trout in the Classroom program not only covers the approximately $2,000 equipment cost but also provides a range of resources for teachers, including lesson plan ideas across subjects and grade levels.
The Rutters said they have volunteered with the Little River chapter for more than 20 years and set up the area’s first Trout in the Classroom tank at Townsend Elementary six years ago. Today the program is in about a dozen local schools. Learn more at troutintheclassroom.org.
