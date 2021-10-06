Law enforcement has identified the three men involved in an Oct. 2 accident in which a pickup rear-ended a tractor in Friendsville, causing the driver of the tractor to be thrown onto the road, a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol states.
At 2:08 p.m. Oct. 2, Andrew Ball, 31, Alabama, and tractor driver George Lindamood, 64, Knoxville, were traveling west on U.S. Highway 321 near Marble Hill Road.
The report states that Ball was driving a pickup truck and Lindamood a John Deere tractor pulling a bush hog. It adds that Ball was not wearing a seatbelt and Lindamood’s tractor did not have a seatbelt for him to wear.
Lindamood was traveling in the left lane, the report states, about to turn left onto Marble Hill Road, where his farm — Sherrywood Farm — is located. The report added that Lindamood’s tractor had its lights on with a reflective triangle visible from behind.
The report states that Ball did not slow down when approaching the tractor and crashed into it from behind, adding that Lindamood was then thrown out of the tractor’s cab and onto the road.
Both drivers sustained injuries and were transported to hospitals, although Lindamood’s were more serious. Lindamood was discharged from UT Medical Center earlier this week.
Ball was charged with two violations: not practicing due care — not looking out for the safety of others — and not wearing a seat belt, the report states.
It adds that Lindamood was not charged.
