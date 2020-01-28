Two Tennesseans are in line to fill out the Tennessee Valley Authority Board of Directors.
U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander said Tuesday that President Donald Trump is nominating Beth Harwell and Brian Noland to the two open slots on the nine-member TVA board.
“I have encouraged and admired Beth Harwell and her style of leadership since she began her career in public service,” Alexander, a Maryville native, said in a statement from his Washington office.
Alexander noted that during her time in the Tennessee House of Representatives and as speaker of the House, Harwell has worked with TVA.
“She understands that TVA’s mission is to continue to provide cheap, clean and reliable electricity throughout the Tennessee Valley, and I know her leadership will be a valuable asset to the TVA board. I am glad President Trump nominated her, and I look forward to her confirmation by the United States Senate.”
Harwell was a candidate for the Republican nomination for governor in 2018, a primary won by Gov. Bill Lee, and left her seat in the House in January 2019.
Noland has been president of East Tennessee State University since 2012. He was a finalist in 2019 for the chancellor’s position at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville before withdrawing as a candidate.
“Brian is a respected leader in East Tennessee, and during his tenure as president, he has helped transform Tennessee’s fourth largest university,” Alexander said.
“His administrative experience makes him the right person to help keep TVA on a good path — to continue to provide clean, cheap, reliable electricity at the lowest possible rates for homes and businesses through the seven-state Tennessee Valley region.”
Alexander added that he hopes the Senate will quickly consider the nomination and that he looks forward to Noland’s confirmation.
If confirmed by the Senate, Noland and Harwell would be replacing on the TVA board Virginia Lodge and Ronald Walter, whose terms expired in May 2019.
