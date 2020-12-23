A Maryville man was released from federal prison Tuesday after President Donald Trump pardoned him for his role in what prosecutors called a 2007 massacre of 14 innocent Iraqis, including a 9-year-old boy.
Dustin Laurent Heard, 39, was one of four members of a security detail for contractor Blackwater convicted in connection with deaths at a Baghdad traffic circle. Trump pardoned all four.
The Federal Bureau of Prisons said Heard was released Tuesday from FCI Memphis after his sentence was reduced earlier from an initial 30 years to 12 years.
Heard and the three other Blackwater employees were convicted in 2014 in connection with the deaths of 14 unarmed Iraqis, including 9- and 11-year-old boys. Even more civilians were injured.
A 2018 U.S. Supreme Court petition for a writ of certiorari filed on behalf of Heard and the other Blackwater employees — Paul A. Slough, Evan S. Liberty and Nicholas Slatten — states the men “are former civilian security guards contracted by the State Department to fulfill that Department’s statutory responsibility to protect U.S. diplomats abroad.”
The petition states that “after a highly publicized shooting incident in Baghdad, they were tried and convicted of manslaughter and firearms offenses (and in one case, murder)” through the Military Extraterritorial Jurisdiction Act, which extends criminal law to employees acting in a military capacity overseas.
Slatten, a Sparta, Tennessee, native, was found guilty of first-degree murder, The Associated Press reported, and was sentenced to life in prison.
During a December 2018 jury trial, prosecutors alleged Slatten was first to shoot in the incident, which killed 10 men, two women and the two boys, AP reported. The defense alleged the Blackwater employees fired after mistakenly believing a suicide car bomber was barreling toward their convoy.
The 2018 petition states that a car bomb detonated in downtown Baghdad on Sept. 16, 2007, near a meeting that included a U.S. diplomat. The four Blackwater employees were part of a convoy tasked with protecting the diplomat during her return.
“At a traffic circle called Nisour Square, gunfire broke out,” the petition states, “which ended with thirty-one dead or wounded, and the convoy’s command vehicle disabled by gunfire.”
Two conflicting opinions of what took place are detailed in the petition.
“The government contends that the dead and wounded were unarmed civilians who were the victims of unprovoked violence by the defendants. The defendants maintain that they came under attack by insurgents and that their actions constituted a legitimate response to a mortal threat,” the petition states.
The four Blackwater employees were initially charged in 2008, but those charges were dismissed in 2009, The Daily Times reported. A federal appeals court in 2011 reinstated the charges.
Contacted Wednesday by The Daily Times about Dustin Heard’s pardon, Kelli Heard, his ex-wife, declined comment because “the family is readjusting.”
Dustin and Kelli Heard had two children as of 2015, The Daily Times reported.
Kelli Heard partnered with other family members of the defendants to create a website, supportraven23.com, to seek presidential pardons and contend the men “were sacrificed for politics and convicted by lies.”
Kelli Heard told The Daily Times in 2015 that many people would view Dustin Heard as a killer because “they’re looking at the prosecution’s side of the story.”
“He’s an innocent man,” Kelli Heard said then. “And an honorable man.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.