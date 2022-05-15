Who was Jesus? Why did he have to die to assure our salvation? For that matter, why be a Christian? What are the reasons — the valid, provable, logical reasons?
These questions are only a small sampling of what Blount County resident Anna Kitko, Cults and New Religion specialist and director of the Ratio Christi ministry at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, addresses daily.
“What that means is, I am a Christian apologist specializing in cults and new religions,” she explained. “I spend all of my time helping people who have either exited traumatic religious, high-control groups, or I’m defending the scriptures from a philosophical, scientific and historical perspective. When I say scriptures, I mean the Old and New Testaments. I train the general public but also other staffers, other theologians and other apologists on how to understand the little eccentricities about some of these high-control, damaging groups.
“When I say cults, I don’t mean people in groups I don’t agree with, I mean on a psychological level, a very high control, damaging level. These are trackable things we can do with a BITE model in psychology.” The BITE model consists of four major methods of control: behavior control, information control, thought control, and emotional control.
“Apologetics” derives from the Greek word “apologia,” which means defense. Kitko said, “It’s from 1 Peter 3:15: ‘Always be ready to give a defense for the hope that is in you, with gentleness and respect.’ Not the emotional, but the evidence from Christianity being actually true.”
Ratio Christi
Kitko’s role is that of a teacher through Ratio Christi, meaning “reason of Christ” in Latin.
“I teach at the University of Tennessee,” she said. “We have quarter in what’s called the Campus House of Prayer, and that’s basically an ecumenical house full of prayer rooms that acts as kind of a beachhead on the university campus for campus ministers to serve and work. I teach apologetics, which primarily means that I have a meeting where UT students come and ask questions, and we form a curriculum around the questions they ask,” such as “How do we interpret the Bible correctly?” or “What is truth?” Kitko said they also discuss various cults. “We have also talked a lot about hermeneutics, which is a big word meaning how to take yourself out of the scriptures so you’re reading out of the Bible what there is to read instead of what you’re wanting it to say. We meet once a week, where the students get trained in whatever they wish. We also have meetings for professors, staff and administrators that work at UT. We have a lunch meeting, and they basically do the same thing, where we talk shop, in particular how to defend Christianity in the classroom.”
As part of her work, Kitko also leads meetings that are open to the public at Maryville Vineyard Church on William Blount Drive. The next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. May 22.
“We’ll have a giant public meeting that has an overall topic, like, what is the Trinity, or how can you determine truth, or who is Jesus precisely, what is hell, why did Jesus have to die to save us,” she said. “Then we take questions from the public, anything they want to ask for about 45 minutes. There’s usually about a 50/50 break between non-Christians and Christians who attend, people who just want to understand what is orthodoxy, what is the overall Christian theology that undergirds all the denominations. What the differences are between denominations, things like that.” Meetings are filmed and available for viewing on Kitko’s YouTube channel or the Ratio Christi Facebook page.
Had to do something
Kitko’s passion for apologetics began in her teens, when she became friends with some fellow high school students that belonged to a major religious cult.
“I come from a very privileged, long line of academically oriented brains that are more intelligent than I could ever hope to be, and it was a wonderful environment to grow up in,” she said. “My father had a library and it was predominantly theology material because he was getting ready to go to seminary. So when I got connected with a local cult group that I didn’t realize was as intensely damaging and controlling as it was, I had all these tools right at my fingertips that I didn’t realize I had. So I spread them all over a table to study.”
She armed herself so well that the leaders forbade others from contacting her again, saying, “She’s not open to the truth.”
“This stuck with me for years,” Kitko said. “I went off to college believing I was going to be a neurosurgeon. I was studying premed and had a full ride scholarship, and I could not get it out of my head that all these people I was interacting with had no help — people who had come out of this group were completely cut off from their family members. They were not allowed to speak, they were treated as if they were dead to the world and there was no one to help them reintegrate into society. It finally got to the point where the Lord was like, ‘You have to do something,’ so I changed my major so that I could start the foundation that would help with exit counsel and educate the public on what was going on in our communities. That’s where the cults and new religions specialist framework began. At the time there was nowhere you could go to study that, so I had to kind of piece together something that sounded like the tools I needed to do that job well.” She continued to pursue medicine, religion and philosophy, then entered Reformed Theological Seminary in Charlotte, North Carolina. She later joined Ratio Christi at UT as its director.
Counseling service
Kitko is now entering another master’s program for the psychology of coercive control. She and three other therapists are opening Full-Circle Counseling and Wellness of East Tennessee in Maryville at Unit 681, Morganton Square Office Park, off Lamar Alexander Parkway.
“I’ll be a practicing therapist under supervision while I’m working on my licensure,” she said. “I’ll be the cults and new religions specialist functioning within the framework of the therapy center, working with people who are coming out of high-control religious groups who need help. I am the weird one! I actually use the Bible in therapy sessions and I will only take clients who know and desire that. I will never diagnose or do anything outside of the realm the scriptures permit.”
Kitko was born in Springfield, Missouri, grew up in LaCross, Wisconsin, and attended high school and college in St. Augustine, Florida. She and her husband moved to Blount County in 2012 and have two children.
Put scriptures to the test
Kitko said Ratio Christi is here to serve.
“We work for everyone, including non-Christians,” Kitko said. “We want people to feel comfortable asking us all the questions they never felt comfortable asking in church. The truth doesn’t flee from scrutiny, so we want all the folks who are doubting and who have never really engaged the Bible in a seriously academic way to know that they are not only welcome, they are invited by the Lord Himself to do so. ‘Testing all things’ means testing Him as well, and He will stand up to the test. We want to make people comfortable doing that. We want to equip Christians with the reason for the hope that is in them. That’s our biggest joy.
“Christianity is wonderfully deep,” she said. “Your baptism is not the end of the journey; it’s the beginning. Paul reminds us that we are running a race, and that race involves perspiration. We should expect to perspire studying the Scriptures and dig deep and work hard all the way as far as we can, at least on this side of the veil. How magnificent it is to be doing that instead of watching garbage TV, which is disappointing, anyway.”
She pointed out what a treasure trove the Bible is.
“I want to teach people how to see it and unlock all those treasures, and you’ll fall deeply in love with it. It’s not some list to check off for your daily devotions. You’ll actually want to be with the Lord and grow in your sanctification,” she said.
“The Lord is magnificent. The Bible speaks to us in a way no other book will ever be able to.”
