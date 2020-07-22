Area football and girls soccer programs still do not have an answer to when their seasons will start, but at least they have a contingency plan.
The TSSAA board of control Wednesday approved plans for when to start both seasons if the pandemic-induced state of emergency issued by Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee prevents contact sports from returning before their original scheduled start date, Aug. 21.
The board voted for an eight-game regular season followed by a 16-team playoff, with the top two teams in each region earning a playoff berth. Non-qualifying teams will be allowed to host two bowl games after the regular season concludes.
The eight-game, 16-team playoff option was one of four plans put forth by the board after the state of emergency was extended. It received 48% of the vote in a Tennessee Football Coaches Association poll and 52% in a poll that featured more than 300 responses from school administrators.
The girls soccer contingency plan would start the season Sept. 7 and extend the regular season two weeks, with the state championships scheduled for Nov. 11-14.
Football’s scheduling option was passed along with a hybrid plan that adds flexibility to scheduling. Without the hybrid plan, coaches would have to fill out their own schedules, but its approval allows programs to change games in their regular season schedule based on when teams are allowed to start practice to reduce the scheduling frenzy.
For example, the hybrid plan would reschedule Maryville and William Blount’s Week 1 meeting for Week 7 if heat acclimation is not complete and contact practice does not begin by Aug. 3 because they both share a non-region game that week with Maryville facing Fulton and William Blount playing Elizabethton. Fulton and Elizabethton could then play each other in Week 7 or find another game if possible.
“We’ve had some time to go back and look at what would be the least disruptive way to handle the situation,” TSSAA Executive Director Bernard Childress said. “… That was trying to see if teams can keep their schedules and not cancel contracts because we don’t even feel like its fair for coaches right now to schedule games.”
Other scenarios for contact practices being delayed further can be found here.
The board also approved a motion that states any team that encounters a COVID-19 outbreak will not suffer a win or loss in games it cannot participate in. The team it was supposed to play in that regular season game will receive a win.
In the playoffs, however, a team that faces an outbreak will have to forfeit and be eliminated from the playoffs. The opposing team will receive a bye in the playoff bracket and advance to the next round.
The board also set 12 regulations for all member schools to follow in every sport throughout the 2020-21 academic year. The regulations were created with corroboration between TSSAA and the governor’s office, and are as followed:
• There are to be temperature checks for all players, coaches and team personnel prior to practices. If one has a temperature of 100.4 or greater, he or she must be sent home. And they cannot return until they have tested negative for COVID-19 or a physician has examined them and proved that COVID-19 is not the cause of the fever.
• Each week, no coach, player or team personnel will be able to compete or participate in their sport without a COVID-19 screening/questionnaire.
• No scrimmages, jamborees or 7-on-7 contests with other teams will be permitted.
• Players, coaches, team personnel, fans, concession workers and others who are attending games would be required to undergo temperature checks before entering facilities.
• At each contest or school, a COVID-19 symptoms list must be posted and displayed prominently.
• Member schools are encouraged to limit fan attendance to a number that will allow for adequate physical distancing.
• Member schools will require that all fans wear facial coverings at all times while on site — except for fans 2 and younger — and maintain social distancing.
• Temperature checks and screening questionnaires shall apply to member bands, cheerleaders and student organizations at games.
• Public address announcers are to make multiple announcements reminding those in attendance to use masks and social distancing.
• Frequent cleaning and sanitation, especially for restrooms, is encouraged.
• Concessions are discouraged, and if they are to be used, schools should attempt social distancing to reduce crowding and fewer concession workers.
• Every coach must complete the free National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) COVID-19 online education course.
