A 20-year-old Pellissippi State Community College student won a regional musical theater competition. Ethan Turbyfill, an Alcoa High School graduate, won the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival's Music Theater Initiative competition.
Turbyfill won Region 4 of the competition, which included college students from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, southern Virginia, Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands.
The competition was held virtually due to COVID-19. Turbyfill filmed his audition and watched the regional festival all from home.
Turbyfill will move on to the next round of the competition, the KCATCF National Festival, which will be held in August.
