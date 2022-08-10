After hours of emotional discussion during a workshop session Tuesday, Aug. 9, Blount County Commissioners forwarded a resolution to fund synthetic turf athletic field installation at William Blount High School and Heritage High School to a full commission meeting set for Aug. 18.
At stake during debate was a proposal to appropriate $3,864,270 for the construction and installation of artificial turf fields at the two schools. The money for the field replacement would be drawn from the county board of education’s Fund 141, its general operating fund.
Artificial turf would alleviate staffing pressures and also prevent some events from being cancelled or moved because of adverse weather conditions, advocates of the resolution said.
Members of the public who took the opportunity to speak about the agenda item included representatives from the Blount County Schools system and Hellas Construction Inc., the company slated to oversee the turf installation. Jed West, Heritage High School principal, and Rob Clark, principal at William Blount High School, both spoke at the meeting to seek support for the resolution.
“Currently, our coaches spend countless hours with fertilizer, and with sand, with mowers,” Clark said.
On an annual basis, he said, William Blount’s football program spends 15,000 hours on field maintenance. Football, soccer and marching band access to the school field would expand if the resolution were adopted, he commented.
Commissioner Dodd Crowe, who also serves on the county’s board of education, spoke up during public comment to say that he supported the proposal, but thought it was problematic that the money used to fund the renovations would come from Fund 141, rather than from Fund 177, the county school system’s capital projects fund.
“There is no doubt that William Blount and Heritage deserve these fields. It would be inequitable if we did not fund these projects after funding Eagleton’s field,” Crowe said. He was referencing the fact that the commission approved a $17 million project, which includes installation of an artificial turf field as well as other construction, at Eagleton College and Career Academy, during its April meeting.
The expected lifespan for the fields is about 10 years, Hellas representative Ryan Drummonds said.
As the board moved to vote on whether to send the resolution to the Aug. 18 commission meeting, Commissioner Mike Akard said that he had a few questions about the project.
He asked Drummond about general costs for upkeep of the artificial fields — about $5,000 per year, Drummond replied — and raised concerns about no-contact injuries from additional grip on the synthetic field, compared to injury probabilities on grass fields.
“After hearing last month where we don’t have enough money to continue having a planetarium that already exists at Heritage High School, I think that there’s a very significant sign of priorities being misplaced,” Akard said.
Noting that he was not opposed to the turf proposal per se, he added, “I do have a problem with teachers not being able to start the school year in the classroom without having to dig into their own pockets to have supplies.”
Commissioner Steve Mikels also weighed in on the resolution. “When we came into this commission four years ago, we were asked for $100 million to renovate these high schools. And when we came in there was bricks flying off the building and possibly going to hit students in the back of the head. We have not addressed that issue, if that is an issue,” he said.
“It’s hard for me to explain to my constituents, as taxpayers, why we’re putting this into a football field and not into the general schools,” he commented.
Commissioner Dawn Reagan, a Blount County Schools teacher, admitted that she was frustrated with other commissioners as she entered the debate. She commented, “Our schools, at this moment in time, look better and have had more improvements, the past five years, than I’ve seen in the past 18 years. I cannot believe some of you all are going to let these county kids feel like they are second class citizens to everybody else in this county and everybody else in this state.”
Crowe told other commissioners that he felt money for the fields should come from Fund 177. Doing so, he said, would save taxpayers over $1.6 million dollars because of the way the funds are split for Fund 177 relative to Fund 141.
According to Crowe, Fund 177 was not used to fund the turf replacement because of projected opposition from county municipalities. “Originally, in our budget for this year, it was planned to come out of 177,” he said.
His voice breaking with emotion, Crowe admitted that he had thought of moving to change the source of funds for the turf replacement from Fund 141 to 177, but had ultimately decided not to do so for fear the resolution would then fail.
Commissioner Tom Stinnett explained that he believed Fund 177 was not going to be used for the turf replacement because, when the fund was established, it was intended for use on academic, and not athletic, projects.
A motion by Commissioner Brian Robbins to amend the source of the money from Fund 177 to 141 failed on a 16-3 vote.
Crowe voted against the amendment despite verbally supporting it, as he said he felt it would have a better chance of passing with Fund 141.
During the same conversation, Akard said, “I’m going to vote ‘yes’ for this amendment, and then I’m going to explain that I don’t think it’s legal.” He commented that he believed moving money from Fund 177 rather than from 141 would land the commission in a courtroom, as the turf replacement would not qualify as a capital improvement.
He also cited inflation as a factor influencing his opposition to the project, noting that prices are high now, but could decline in the coming months.
He then moved to refer the proposal back to the board of education. That motion failed on a 6-14 vote. A subsequent vote to send the proposal to a full commission meeting passed 14-6, with Akard, Mikels, Robbins, Joe McCulley, Tom Hood and Jim Hammontree against.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.