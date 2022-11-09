With a $250,000 grant from TVA, the Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont is ready to prepare designs for the first phase of building at its second campus near Townsend.
“It’s been really exciting to start making steps toward a future that we’ve been dreaming about,” Tremont President and CEO Catey McClary told The Daily Times in a phone interview Wednesday, Nov. 9.
She compared the first phase to a pilot project to demonstrate the benefits of meeting the International Living Future Institute’s Living Building Challenge, something she said no building in Tennessee yet meets.
“We are trying to create a campus that is net positive energy, one that is generating more energy than it uses,” she explained, as well as one that will return clean water to the watershed, work seamlessly with the environment and include learning spaces throughout.
In 2019 the nonprofit environmental education center bought 194 acres bordering the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and hired Hennebery Eddy to develop what McClary called an “aspirational” master plan for the land.
“They designed the Yellowstone Youth Campus, which is a Living Building Challenge education center (to be built) in Yellowstone National Park,” McClary said.
The firm describes its entry in the competition for that design as “pushing the boundaries for sustainable design and development within a national park,” with a plan for a campus of buildings that meet the requirements of the Living Building Challenge for working with the place and creating sustainable designs.
With the new funding from the Tennessee Valley Authority, Tremont hired Knoxville-based McCarty Holsaple McCarty Architects to design the first phase of its project. The local architects will work with Hennebery Eddy, which has offices in Oregon and Montana.
“Tremont’s new education center is going to be unlike anything that we’ve seen in our region,” John Thurman, principal with McCarty Holsaple McCarty, said in a Tremont news release. “The net-positive energy systems and place-based, equitable design is going to make this a place where anyone feels invited to connect with nature and imagine a bright and beautiful future.”
McClary said that starting in January they will have six weeks of “scoping” conversations, which will be followed by design work that may be complete by early summer.
Retrofit home
One element that may be part of the first work is retrofitting a brick ranch-style home already on the property to show the possibility of introducing high efficiency elements within existing residential systems.
The master plan envisions not only a learning center for day programs but also accommodations for up to 220 overnight visitors.
“We looked at having different clusters of dorms that have different occupancy rates,” McClary explained, from single occupancy rooms with their own bathrooms to doubles and dorms housing up to 32 students with a handful of bathrooms. “It allows us a diversity of programs and audiences,” she said.
Dorms at the original campus can accommodate about 120. “The second campus allows us to have another pathway to residential experiences in the national park,” McClary said.
She called the original campus, which has been operating inside the park to connect people with nature for more than half a century, “the heart and soul of Tremont.”{/span}
The next 100 years
Programs there took a hit from the COVID-19 pandemic but have resumed.
“I’m not sure that we’ll ever get back to the numbers that we had in 2019; I think we’ll get really close,” the CEO said.
Previously Tremont had programming seven days a week for almost 11.5 months, she said, and the pandemic pause allowed the staff to look beyond numbers at how it measures success. In the future McClary said the campus may be serving fewer school groups but more students per school with more scholarship opportunities.
“We’re no longer just planning for the next hundred days, we’re back to having conversations planning for the next hundred years,” McClary said this week.
Funding for the design work on the second campus comes from the Tennessee Valley Authority’s Connected Communities Pilot Program.
“Connecting sustainable buildings to the natural world is a novel approach for addressing the inequities in energy and environment,” Georgia Caruthers, senior program manager of the TVA Connected Communities initiative said in the news release. “TVA is proud to help contribute to an education center that includes technology-driven solutions and honored to support experiential learning that will positively impact the economy, workforce development and education.”
McClary said TVA provided support for the solar array on Tremont’s campus within the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, installed more than a decade ago, and also has supported programs such as its open house events, which highlight community science at Tremont.
After Tremont has a handle on the design it expects to launch a capital campaign for funding the construction. ”We have people who are interested, who are excited about the second campus, who want to support Tremont,” McClary said.
Over the past few years Tremont has been building trails on the second campus, created a campsite and held prescribed burns to restore native grasslands.
“We’re trying to be good stewards of the land, and I think that goal and that intention is continuing as we’re looking at putting buildings,” McClary said.
For more information, visit www.gsmit.org/second-campus.
