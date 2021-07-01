A Tennessee Valley Authority program that offers free home energy upgrades and lower bills is set to help more than two dozen residents.
TVA’s Home Uplift initiative partners with localities to boost energy and lower costs through HVAC and insulation upgrades, and now it’s working with Maryville Electric Department (MED) to serve Blount Countians.
The partnership has been on the table since October 2019 when Maryville Utilities Director Baron Swafford first brought Uplift to a City Council workshop.
Now, after a year of uncertainty brought on by COVID-19, it’s coming to fruition and Maryville announced in a news release this week that Uplift will offer 26 income-qualified homeowners a shot at a kind of energy-savings makeover.
Upgrades made through the program often include HVAC repair and replacement, insulation, air-penetration reduction, windows and door replacement — things that make a home’s individual energy use more resourceful and sustainable, including minor safety repairs.
“We look forward to leveraging this partnership to help members of our community with important upgrades in keeping with the city of Maryville’s mission to provide an excellent quality of life for our residents,” Swafford said in the release.
Discussing the project in a recent interview, he explained Uplift is simply a funding opportunity for MED: Every community TVA assesses for Uplift qualification is different, which means different funding levels.
MED is putting about $131,000 into the program and TVA is providing nearly $46,000, Swafford said.
He hopes the upgrade work on the 26 homes starts soon. “That timeline would hopefully be this summer and early fall,” Swafford said.
Maryville personnel don’t do upgrade work themselves. The work goes to EnergyRight contractors, companies the organization already works with.
Uplift is a sub-initiative of EnergyRight, a TVA program that helps homes and businesses stay power efficient through consultancy and incentives.
It’s been around as a pilot program for years, but became official in 2018, serving urban areas like Chattanooga, Nashville, Memphis and Knoxville. By late 2019, Knoxville alone had 400 Uplift homes, TVA officials said then.
“We are proud to partner with the city of Maryville to change lives one home at a time,” TVA Vice President of Energy Services and Programs Cindy Herron said. “By investing in home energy upgrades, we are helping our neighbors save money on their power bills, live healthier and enjoy a better quality of life.”
To apply for the program, homeowners can call 888-986-7262 or email HUP@clearesult.com: They’ll be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis, according to Maryville’s release.
They’ll also have to meet federal Weatherization Assistance Program income requirements, — 200% of the federal poverty level or below — and undergo an energy audit, be the primary account holder of active electrical service for one year and own and occupy their home or live in a home owned by a partnering housing authority.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.