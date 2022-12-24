The Tennessee Valley Authority asked businesses and the public to reduce power use immediately on Friday, Dec. 23, citing unprecedented demand due to cold weather. The Authority also said it would temporarily reduce power supply to certain local areas as a proactive measure, causing intermittent outages to homes and businesses.
“We apologize for the inconvenience we know these conditions will cause, especially during a holiday period, but it is a necessary step to prevent far greater power interruptions affecting the entire area” the TVA said in a statement.
The announcement, which was posted to the TVA Twitter page, said employees are working to minimize the duration of the disruptions.
The Blount County Sheriff’s Office also posted a warning to its Facebook page Friday, telling county residents that TVA would conduct rolling power outages in the area. BCSO said the outages would last up to 30 minutes at a time.
To reduce electrical use, TVA recommends opening curtains and blinds during the day and closing them at night, turning the thermostat down to 68 at night, and keeping warm with an electric blanket. Air can be circulated by setting ceiling fans to clockwise.
TVA provides power to over 150 utilities across Tennessee, including The Maryville and Alcoa Electric Departments, The Fort Loudon Electrical Cooperative and the Lenoir City Utilities Board.
