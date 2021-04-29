Knoxville-based TVAMP, an area financial planning and investment management firm, has named its first chief operating officer, Luke Bowes.
Bowes previously worked for Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners (TVAMP) before leaving to focus on earning his MBA from Duke University. He then pursued investment banking in New York City for 2½ years.
“Luke Bowes has an aptitude for operations and execution. He is uniquely qualified to help us run more efficiently and expand steadily,” TVAMP Senior Partner Jeff Foster said in a press release.
TVAMP, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, has offices in Seymour, Knoxville, Jacksboro and Oak Ridge.
