The Tennessee Veterans Business Association will host its 11th annual Veterans Expo and Job Far from 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Friday, April 30, at 206 S. Calderwood St., Alcoa.
The event is free to attend and will include 35 business exhibitors from East Tennessee; they will allow veterans to both network and interview with employers and find career opportunities and veteran resources, according to a TVBA press release. Social distancing and adherence to local health guidelines will be in effect.
A luncheon will be held before the event, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. It will feature Larry Gatlin of the Gatlin Brothers, U.S. Sens. Bill Hagerty and Marsha Blackburn and U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett.
For more information, visit GoTVBA.com or the organization's Facebook and Twitter pages.
