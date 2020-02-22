Stefan Wilson, a sixth grader at Alcoa Middle School who loved all things technology, was struggling to find his niche in the late 1990s. In an attempt to help her son, Wilson’s mother reached out to the guidance counselor who mentioned the school’s tech team.
Today, Wilson is the owner and operator of Maryville-based Allevia Technology, a managed service provider and one of the premier IT companies in the county. But when he began working on computers in junior high, he was just getting started.
“The idea was that the students did the tech support,” Wilson said. “We would try to help teachers and other students fix computers. I was hooked.”
Wilson said there were times when the high school team had to pull cable, set up servers and migrate emails. These were concepts you “weren’t taught in class,” Wilson said. He was a part of that team until he started attending college.
“I felt like, by the time I graduated high school, I had seven years of experience,” Wilson said.
Being “hooked” meant more than just a hobby for Wilson. Eventually it would lead him to opportunities with the Eastern Tennessee District Attorney’s office, East Tennessee Healthcare Partners and eventually his own business.
Getting Involved
Wilson’s experience may have been a bit of an outlier 30 years ago, but the tech and IT worlds need young talent and are partnering up in Blount to help build the talent pool.
The Tennessee Valley Apprenticeship program is working to create the opportunities for students to get firsthand experience to help fill that tech demand.
Maryville, Alcoa, Heritage and William Blount high schools along with Tennessee College of Applied Technology and Pellissippi State Community College are all connected to the program, which provides a gateway into those in-demand career tracks.
Modeled after — and created with the help of — the Charleston Regional Youth Apprenticeship program, TVYA has been developed to connect qualified students to employers who can feed budding interest, provide hands-on training and make connections for future employment opportunities.
“We are showing kids what this career is like early,” program coordinator, Donna Wortham, said. “They are really deciding ‘Is this the pathway for me?’ before they get into college. Students are very excited about it. They are very interested in getting connected with employers and learning skills.”
Students who are interested have to attend a job interview with an employer in the program, Wortham explained. If they get the job, their schools sign a contract the employer, the first step on the road to a rich experience.
At the end of the program, students may earn a certification in their field of study to accompany their high school diplomas.
Prior experience with IT education or training is not a prerequisite for the program, but those who are interested in the field do typically enjoy working with technology.
Wortham said programs like these couldn’t come to fruition without the strategic aid of Tennessee Department of Education and leaders with The Urban Institute out of Washington D.C.
An Invaluable Experience
One of the employers collaborating with TVYA is PCS, a technology company that provides IT products and services to various businesses throughout the Knoxville area.
“We do a lot of different things and that’s why I think it’s going to really beneficial for these students,” PCS President Jeremy Waldrop said “We feel like they have an opportunity to see the whole IT life cycle.”
Waldrop plans to have the students work on different things like remote monitoring and maintenance designing, configuring networks and actually going to locations and installing IT equipment.
“In the IT field, there are limitations on what you can get from a book, video or a lecture,” he explained. “Actually working with things in the field is an invaluable experience.”
Maryville City Schools technology director, Andy Lombardo, will also be one of the employers working with TVYA in 2020.
He said that his students will troubleshoot computer issues, work at a help desk and help repair laptops.
“Technology is everywhere and everyone uses it all the time, but not everyone knows how it works,” Lombardo said. “It’s really important if students want to leverage their interest, they have to get the skills where they can interact with technology in a more meaningful way.”
This kind of advance training is promising, especially given the future of the field. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, information technology jobs are projected to grow 12% in less than eight years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.