A large turnout twisted through the sidewalks at the twentieth annual Taste of Blount on Thursday evening. Hosted on the Greenbelt Pavilion green space by the Blount County Courthouse, 26
food vendors hoisted tents and tables to hand a sold out number of 880 event goers a specialty recipe in hopes of being voted number one.
For the eleventh year in a row, Rocky’s Jamaican Sunrise won the people’s choice award for main course. Rocky’s was also the overall favorite in the people’s choice category.
Two separate voting categories named winners for best appetizer, sandwich, beverage, main course and dessert. Culinary judges voted A&R Texas BBQ’s Texas Twinkie — a jalapeño stuffed with cream cheese and brisket, wrapped in bacon — as the best main course.
The judges pavilion and people’s choice voted Pellissippi State Community College Culinary Institute for having the best appetizer. PSCC also won the presentation category in people’s choice.
For the fourth straight year, REO Cheesewagon won the sandwich category for both sets of voters. The judges voted Southern Grace as the best beverage, while the people chose Olmsted Beverage Company.
The two dessert winners were Between the Slices, chosen by judges, and Ham N’ Goodies, chosen by the people.
