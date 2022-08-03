There are 20 county offices contested between Democratic and Republican candidates in the Thursday, Aug. 04 elections.
Those offices include the Blount County Board of Commissioners, county clerk, county trustee, assessor of property, and register of deeds. Four current county commissioners — Dawn Reagan, Jared Anderson, Linda Webb and Ron French — are unopposed. Three Republicans running for open commission seats — Misty Davis, Dyran Bledsoe and John Giles and David Wells — face no opposition from members of other parties.
Of the 21 seats on the board of commissioners, 20 are held by Republicans. The single Democratic member of the board, Jackie Hill, faces Republican Jessica Hannah for her seat representing Commission District 1, Seat A.
After what politicians including Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell and county commission chair Ron French deemed disappointing turnout levels for the May 3 local primaries, many officials expressed hope that upcoming races would draw more participation. With early voting totals for the Aug. 04 elections in, 8,083 people cast early votes in 2022, compared to the total of 10,270 early voters in 2022. Voter turnout often declines in years when the U.S. presidency is not contested, per the Pew Research Center.
Unlike during the early voting period that ran from July 15 until July 30, those wishing to cast ballots on election day must do so at their assigned precincts. In contrast to the five polling locations available during early voting, there are 28 total precincts open to voters Aug. 4.
On election day, Blount Countians will find a small army of election workers at precincts to facilitate the voting process. Registrars checking voters into their precincts, machine technicians certifying voting equipment and controllers issuing codes to voters all contribute to the process, Blount County administrator of elections Susan Knopf said.
In an email to The Daily Times, Knopf wrote that voters should be aware that the August ballot is lengthy, with 26 judicial retention questions amid those for local, state and federal offices. Voters can preview their ballots ahead of time, however. Both GoVoteTn.org and https://web.go-vote-tn.elections.tn.gov/ provide voters with a look at the ballot they’ll be given at the precinct on election day.
Timing is also important, she wrote. “There usually is a rush to vote at the opening of polls, around the lunch hour, and after work,” she added, urging those who’d prefer to expedite the voting process to head to their precincts at other points in the day.
