A Maryville man and woman were booked into the Blount County jail early Wednesday after they allegedly assaulted a woman who gave them an eviction notice.
Jedd Michael Mayes, 37, Wells Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 3:22 a.m. July 14 and charged with domestic violence with simple assault. He was being held on a $4,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 15 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Crystal Dale Hornsby, 38, Wells Road, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 3:23 a.m. July 14 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. She was being held on a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 15 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
An incident report states deputies met with two 41-year-old women at Foothills Market, 2904 Montvale Road, Maryville, regarding a domestic assault. One of the women said the other called her and asked to be picked up; she “seemed very out of it,” the woman told deputies.
When the woman picked the victim up, she appeared to have been beaten, but she begged her not to call law enforcement, the woman told deputies.
The victim told deputies that after she informed Hornsby and Mayes, both of whom she lived with, that they were being evicted, Hornsby grabbed her by the hair and struck her in the face three or four times.
Mayes then entered the room, the victim said, and held her down while Hornsby struck her in the back of the head with a “blunt metal object,” the report states.
“(The victim) said she did not know how many times she was struck with it due to her losing consciousness,” the reporting deputy wrote. “She did not know how long she was unconscious for, either.”
The victim was taken to Blount Memorial Hospital for treatment. Deputies went to the residence and tried to find Hornsby and Mayes, but couldn’t, and took warrants out on them.
Two other deputies on patrol in the Morganton Road-Level Drive area saw a truck matching the description of one for Hornsby and Mayes and pulled it over. Hornsby, the driver, and Mayes, the passenger, were taken into custody.
