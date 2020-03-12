After years of planning and in conjunction with imminent development at Springbrook Farm, the city of Alcoa is finally set to begin work on two roads: Marconi Boulevard and Faraday Street.
Named after two famous scientists in keeping with the tradition of roads in the new “city center” development, Marconi and Faraday will be built to serve growing traffic volumes in the area and relieve some congestion around the city’s schools.
Both projects may begin as soon as June, officials said, but timelines remain a moving target, at least for one road.
Marconi
Marconi is a project conducted in cooperation with the Tennessee Department of Transportation in which the state pays 80% of the cost and the city 20%.
“This road will go directly in front of the high school and then connect over with the school, just kind of bringing two sides of the community together,” said Chief Engineer with Alcoa’s Public Works and Engineering Department Megan Brooks.
Maps show Marconi will merge into Associates Boulevard on the Hall Road end and into Springbrook Road on the school’s end.
The intersection of Springbrook Road and East Edison Street will transform from a four-way stop into a roundabout.
Construction on Marconi alone will take an estimated 455 calendar days, Brooks said, or just under 15 months in total. No definitive cost has been made public yet, but Brooks said the city recently received a bid from Blount Excavating for $9,321,521.87, which officials announced during a commission meeting Tuesday was too expensive.
Both Marconi and Faraday’s prices are still in flux and costs are not final on either project, Brooks said.
City Manager Mark Johnson said the road would have to go back out for bids as a result and would be delayed another month. It was set to move forward in May.
Impact on Alcoa schools
Conveniently for Alcoa City Schools, work could begin just as the school year ends.
“We have some concerns,” Director Brian Bell said. “First of all, we’re a big fan of both projects.... We like them both because when they get done, they’re going to help circulation.”
He said the school would coordinate with Brooks and others to make sure the process was as smooth as possible and would announcing the changes to families and students before the school year is out.
When asked if the city would prioritize building the roundabout first since it may be the portion of construction that will have the most impact on school traffic, Brooks said, “The project is phased with school timing in mind to coordinate and have the least amount of impact there.”
Environmental caution
One factor the city will have to keep in mind during the construction of Marconi is its Brownfield Voluntary Agreement.
A Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Division of Remediation agreement went through in early 2019 and acknowledged the city was aware of potentially environmentally hazardous material in or near the Marconi site.
Alcoa acquired right of way for the road from Airport Center Development Partners LLC, the group that owns most of the 360-acre former ALCOA Inc. West Plant site, once an aluminum mill.
TDEC documents show the 16.64 acres of land needed for the road do not include any “waste management units,” — areas that may have been used to store hazardous materials at some point — but it does contain old plant pipes that drained into Pistol Creek. These were removed or capped in 2014, according to the documents.
The Brownfield agreement requires Alcoa to perform construction under a plan requiring workers and then the city to report back to the state if anything problematic is found during construction.
“Those details have been worked out,” Brooks said, “And just like the rest of the development, we follow a soil management plan and if we need to, we know what to do during construction.”
