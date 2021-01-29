A man and woman are both facing aggravated child abuse charges after their 3- and 4-year-old children allegedly were exposed to narcotics.
Mary-Elizabeth Carol Rispoli, 28, and Timothy Alan Rispoli, 31, were arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at approximately 1:55 p.m. Jan. 28 and each charged with two counts of aggravated child abuse and neglect.
They both were being held on bonds totaling $100,000 pending 1:30 p.m. hearings Feb. 3 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
An incident report states a detective on Tuesday was assigned a Department of Children’s Services referral case regarding two drug-exposed children.
After forensic analysis review, law enforcement determined the two children were exposed to methamphetamine and cannabidiol, also known as CBD.
“Through my investigation, I determined that the parents of the two children were negligent and through their actions caused the two children to be exposed to narcotics. ... It should be noted that evidence exists that shows drug exposure can be injurious to children,” the detective wrote in the report.
Charges were filed for the Ripolis’ arrests. Deputies executed warrants on the Ripolis around the time they were scheduled for a home meeting with DCS representatives.
They were arrested at Kinetix, 317 Home Ave., Maryville, where their DCS meeting was to take place. Kinetix is a machine tool sales and service organization.
The Ripolis were taken to Blount County jail. They told deputies that all of their children were in the custody of a family member.
Anyone wishing to report child abuse can call the Child Abuse Hotline at 877-237-0004 or file an online report on the Tennessee DCS website. Through the hotline, trained case managers can guide callers through a series of questions in order to determine the situation’s severity and the best way for intervention.
