Two men were arrested on gun and drug charges after Blount County Sheriff’s deputies pulled their vehicle over for making an illegal U-turn.
Dylan Austin Day, 21, Wrights Ferry Road, Louisville, and Julian Tyler Sennett, 19, Powell, were booked into the Blount County jail at 12:26 a.m. Feb. 7 following the traffic stop.
Deputies saw a gray SUV leave the right side of Morganton Road while attempting a U-turn around midnight Feb. 7, a BCSO report states.
When officers ran the names of the SUV’s occupants, they discovered Sennett, the passenger, to have three outstanding warrants for violations of community corrections. Deputies handcuffed Sennett, placed him in the back of a patrol car and questioned him.
“I asked him if he was in possession of any illegal narcotics, and he stated that he had scales, bags and a loaded firearm under the passengers (sic) seat of the vehicle,” the report stated.
Day also admitted to having illegal drugs in the vehicle.
Deputies found a brown sunglasses case with 4 grams of a white crystal-like substance they believed to be methamphetamine and a red and black fanny pack containing several small baggies and scales. Next to the fanny pack, which had white residue on the inside, sat a loaded .25-caliber handgun.
The scales, baggies, drugs and gun were placed into evidence, the report stated.
Following the search, deputies read Sennett his Miranda Rights, and he said he still wanted to talk to officers.
“He stated that the handgun belongs to him and that he and Day are homeless,” the report stated. “He stated that they spend all their time together and the illegal narcotics are just a way to ‘get by.’”
Sennett was charged with the manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony and three counts of violation of pretrial release. He was being held on a $150,000 bond pending 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. hearings Feb. 8 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Day was charged with the manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamine and driving with an expired license. He also was cited for making an illegal U-turn. He was being held on a $100,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Feb. 8 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
