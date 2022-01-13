Deputies arrested two men Wednesday after noticing an allegedly stolen vehicle driving on the roadway. One of the two passengers faced additional charges after allegedly leading deputies in a short, on-foot chase, a release from Blount County Sheriff’s Office states.
Austin Lyn Dixon, 26, Wildwood Road, Maryville, was arrested and charged with eight different counts. They include evading arrest by fleeing, two counts of theft of property, simple possession of marijuana, simple possession of meth, contempt of court on a felony class charge, violation of probation for a felony conviction and aggravated burglary
According to the release, deputies pulled a vehicle over that had been reported stolen out of Jefferson City at the intersection of Old Knoxville Highway and Hunt Road.
Deputies detained the driver, while Dixon allegedly fled on foot and was arrested after a short pursuit.
The driver, Jacob N. Goldman, 26, West Fulton Street, Alcoa, was arrested and charged with theft of property.
After investigating, deputies discovered the two had allegedly been involved with another stolen vehicle out of Cocke County. Officers also allegedly found 3 grams of meth and a small amount of marijuana inside the reportedly stolen vehicle Goldman was driving.
The release adds that Dixon had additional warrants from Maryville Police Department on a charge of aggravated burglary from December.
He is being held on a $122,500 bond pending hearings at 9 a.m. Jan. 17, 18 and 19.
The hearing on Jan. 18 will be in Blount County General Sessions Court, while the other two hearings will be in Circuit Court.
Goldman is being held on a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 18 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
