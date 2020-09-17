An Alcoa man and woman were taken into custody Wednesday after the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force concluded a drug overdose investigation, Blount County Sheriff James Berrong and Maryville Police Chief Tony Crisp announced in a Facebook post.
James Edwin Sudderth, 27, Dalton Street, Alcoa, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (heroin) for resale and maintaining a dwelling where drugs are used or sold. He was being held on bonds totaling $80,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 23 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Alexandria Spears Oliveira, 26, Banebury Lane, Alcoa, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (heroin) for resale, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (crystal methamphetamine), maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are used or sold, and violation of probation. She was being held on bonds totaling $187,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 23 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
There was also an outstanding warrant for Oliveria on a charge of delivery of a Schedule I controlled substance (heroin).
The social media post states that task force investigators and the Maryville Police Department SWAT team executed a search warrant at a residence on Ivy Ridge Lane, Maryville, on Wednesday. Law enforcement found 3½ grams of heroin packaged for resale and just over 1 gram of crystal methamphetamine at the home.
The search concluded the investigation.
The Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force is made up of deputies and officers from the Blount County Sheriff’s Office and Maryville and Alcoa police departments.
The Drug Task Force is placing an emphasis on heroin distribution, as there is an increase in Blount County overdoses, the post states. Suspected drug activity can be reported anonymously by calling 865-977-SANO.
