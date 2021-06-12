Two people were taken into custody and another was cited after law enforcement seized narcotics Friday in Maryville, the Blount County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Facebook post.
Crystal Dale Hornsby, 38, was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine) for resale. She was released on a $25,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 16 in Blount County General Sessions Court, according to BCSO Public Information Officer Marian O’Briant.
Brandon Lee Lively, 38, was arrested on two outstanding warrants on failure to appear charges related to possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked license. He was being held on bonds totaling $2,250 pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 16 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Jed Mayes, 36, was cited and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
After an approximately three-month-long investigation into drug activity at a Wells Road residence where Hornsby, Lively and Mayes live, the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force and Blount County SWAT Team served a search warrant there Friday morning, BCSO said. All three people charged were inside the residence when the warrant was served.
During the search, Drug Task Force agents seized approximately 3.4 grams of crystal methamphetamine, plus drug paraphernalia, BCSO said. Charges are pending for another person who wasn’t there when the search occurred.
Blount County law enforcement is seeing an increase in both illegal drug sales and use in the county. Heroin and crystal methamphetamine are the most prevalent; the county had 151 overdoses as of May 31, with the victim dying in 31 of those cases, BCSO said.
Blount County is “well ahead” of the trend from this time last year, BCSO said; the county saw 239 overdoses with 38 deaths in 2020 and 176 overdoses with 28 deaths in 2019.
“The illegal drug activity that we are experiencing in Blount County is not only upsetting, it is frightening,” Sheriff James Berrong said in the post. “Our Drug Task Force agents are continually working in an effort to keep illicit drugs out of Blount County, but as soon as they arrest one drug dealer, another one pops up.
“There is a continual flow of heroin and crystal methamphetamine that is smuggled out of Mexico and then north through the drug pipeline. It seems like for every drug dealer we arrest, another one pops up to take his or her place.
“Every day in Blount County, in the communities where you live, people are overdosing, and some are dying. We are at a critical stage, but we are committed to stay in the fight and do our best to get these deadly drugs off our streets.”
