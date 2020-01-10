Two Maryville men were arrested and two women were cited after Blount investigators searched a home in Eagleton Village and discovered a possible crystal meth sale operation.
Joshua R. Frye, 35, Jackson Avenue, Maryville, and Thomas Wayne Sherman, 37, Duncan Road, Maryville, were arrested Thursday at Frye’s home around 2:15 p.m.
Frye was charged with possession of methamphetamine for resale and maintaining a dwelling where controlled substances are used or sold.
Sherman was charged with violation of probation.
Blount County Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Marian O’Briant said numerous residents in the area of Frye’s home had complained about possible drug activity there.
The 5th Judicial Drug Task Force executed a search warrant there and found crystal methamphetamine and U.S. currency, which they seized, O’Briant said.
Two women, Chastity Lea Myers, 40, and Jo Norris, 31, I.C. King Road, Seymour, both were cited with simple possession of crystal methamphetamine. Norris also was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia. Myers told law enforcement she was homeless.
Another individual at the Jackson Avenue home was released without charges.
The search warrant was a culmination of an investigation the 5th Judicial Drug Task Force had been working on since the complaints started, O’Briant said. The team is made up of law enforcement from BCSO, Alcoa Police and Maryville Police.
Frye was being held on bonds totaling $30,000 and Sherman was being held without bond.
Both men are set for a 9 a.m. hearing Jan. 15 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
