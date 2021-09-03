After a two-month-long investigation into the sale and distribution of meth, a Maryville man and woman were arrested on Wednesday and face several charges.
Rhonda Rachelle Barker, 60, and Jason Allen Stewart, 39, were arrested shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday by the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force.
According to Marian O’Briant, public information officer for Blount County Sheriff’s Office, the task force was able to obtain a search warrant for Barker’s house on Old Glory Road because of alleged drug sales that took place during the investigation.
While in the house, investigators also allegedly seized a small amount of meth, O’Briant said.
Stewart was charged with two counts of manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth and is being held on a $100,000 bond. Barker was charged with maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance sales and is being held on a $25,000 bond.
They’ll both have court hearings at 9 a.m. Sept. 8.
O’Briant added that Barker previously received the same charge, was out on bond and awaiting trial when she was arrested Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.