A Greenback woman and a Knoxville man were arrested on drug charges early Thursday after a traffic stop on Pellissippi Parkway.
Leann Ramsey Conner, 28, Meadow Road, and Brent Austin Bailey, 23, were arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 3:01 a.m. Aug. 6.
According to the police report, Conner admitted she had concealed methamphetamine in her bra and marijuana in a body cavity. Officers recovered two baggies containing a crystal-like substance inside her bra and a baggie of a green, leafy substance from inside a body cavity. They said they also recovered an additional baggie of the crystal-like substance from Conner’s wallet.
When officers searched the vehicle, they found three methamphetamine pipes, two digital scales, a marijuana pipe and a plastic container containing a crystal-like substance.
Conner told officers the substance in the plastic container was not methamphetamine, but was 5½ grams of a horse vitamin that she and Bailey were planning on selling as methamphetamine in order to pay for a hotel room.
Bailey claimed possession of the marijuana that Conner had concealed in a body cavity and the marijuana pipe found in the vehicle.
Conner was charged with failure to appear, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, sell/delivery/distribution of a counterfeit substance, and manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine. She is being held on bonds totaling $52,893.25 pending a 9 a.m. Aug. 12 hearing and a 9 a.m. Aug. 13 hearing, both in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Bailey was charged with simple possession/casual exchange (marijuana), driving on a suspended license, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and sell/delivery/distribution of a counterfeit substance. He is being held on bonds totaling $16,000 pending a 9 a.m. Aug. 13 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.