The Tennessee Department of Health issued violations to two Blount County medical practitioners in August.
Advanced practice nurse and registered nurse Joseph P. Rizzo of Townsend was cited for unprofessional conduct — specifically overprescribing or prescribing in a manner inconsistent with the Tennessee Board of Nursing Rules.
Rizzo's APRN certificate and RN license were "reprimanded." He must "obtain continuing education hours" and pay $500, a TDH disciplinary report stated.
Physician assistant Lindsey Brooke Nix of Maryville was issued a violation for failing to renew her license and practicing on an expired one. Her license was "reprimanded," and she was required to pay $2,800 plus the actual and reasonable costs of prosecuting the case.
Disciplinary reports are published monthly and are available at tn.gov/health/health-professionals/health-professionals-boards-disciplinary-actions.
