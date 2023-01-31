Blount Memorial Total Rehabilitation pediatric physical therapist Chasity Chandler (right) received a 2022 “Silver Lamp Award” at the Trinity Health Foundation of East Tennessee’s recognition dinner. Also pictured, Chandler’s supervisor Emily Miller (left).
Blount Memorial registered nurse clinical coordinator Kathleen Smith (left) received a 2022 “Silver Lamp Award” at the Trinity Health Foundation of East Tennessee’s recognition dinner. Also pictured, Smith’s supervisor Amelia Hearon (right).
Courtesy of Blount Memorial Hospital
The Trinity Health Foundation of East Tennessee’s Jan. 12 Silver Lamp Awards included two honorees from among Blount Memorial Hospital’s staff.
Blount Memorial registered nurse clinical educator Kathleen Smith and Blount Memorial Total Rehabilitation pediatric physical therapist Chasity Chandler were both recognized for the high quality of the patient care they provide.
The award ceremony was established “to promote excellence and quality care by professionals in the health care field,” per a BMH press release.
Also per the release, winners are selected by their hospitals “for making a positive impact on patient care through demonstrated excellence and commitment to the patients they serve.”
