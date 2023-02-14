The Blount County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday, Feb. 14 that it had arrested two Maryville residents in connection with a spree of burglaries. Robert Wayne Jennings, 49, and Amanda Nicole Jackson, 40, both of Level Drive, have been charged with taking items from six residences starting in early January.
According to a release posted to the BCSO Facebook page, deputies first responded to a home on Clendenen Road after reports of burglaries of outbuildings and utility trailers. BCSO says multiple items, including power tools, had been stolen.
BCSO said deputies responded to similar calls at residences on High Pointe Way and Farm of the Smokies Way on Jan. 27 and Feb. 6. On Feb. 12, deputies responded to a residence on Ellejoy Road, where an individual reported power tools were missing along with a washer and dryer. BCSO said the victim was able to provide deputies with serial numbers for the washer and dryer.
“During the course of this investigation, investigators developed leads into the burglaries that culminated Monday with the execution of a search warrant with the assistance of the Sheriff’s Office SWAT team at a residence on Level Drive,” the release stated.
BCSO said deputies arrested Jennings and Jackson at the residence and also recovered the stolen washer and dryer. Jennings was charged with four counts of burglary, three counts of aggravated burglary, four counts of theft and four counts of vandalism. Jackson was charged with theft. They are being held in lieu of bonds totaling $235,000 and $200,000 pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 17 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
BCSO also urged homeowners to take steps to protect their property in the release.
“There are many low-priced and free options that property owners can utilize, including security cameras on and inside your homes and trail cameras at different locations on your property,” the release said.
Recording serial numbers can also help law enforcement in the case of theft. Deputies were able to identify the washer and dryer through their serial numbers and returned them to their owner.
BCSO also urged homeowners to fill out a home inventory form. A form can be found on the Sheriff’s Office website, and BCSO recommends making copies and storing them in secure locations.
BCSO is working with investigators from other jurisdictions in connection with similar cases.
