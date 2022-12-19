Blount County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two Louisville residents Friday, Dec. 16 after a car chase that started on Topside Road. Joshua Paul Hendrickson, 24, allegedly told deputies he tried to evade them because his girlfriend, Lily Ann Friend, 19, had an outstanding failure to appear warrant out of Knox County.
Deputies monitoring the speed of passing cars on Topside Road near Georges Creek Dec. 16 said they saw a maroon Mazda 3 driving with malfunctioning registration lights and a headlight out. According to a police report, deputies caught up with the car and turned on their emergency lights, but the driver of the Mazda refused to stop. Deputies said the driver went around another vehicle in order to turn onto Louisville Road and accelerated up to 75 mph before turning onto Little Dug Gap Road.
According to the report, the driver parked at a home on Little Dug Gap Road, almost hitting another vehicle, before getting out and running toward the house. Deputies said they pointed their weapons at the man, who was later identified as Hendrickson, and told him to stop. They held Hendrickson at gunpoint and waited for additional deputies to arrive before taking him into custody without incident.
Deputies said they found Friend lying in the passenger seat of the Mazda and confirmed there was a warrant for her arrest for failure to appear on a domestic assault charge. She was arrested at 1:10 a.m. Dec. 16 and has been transported to the Knox County Correctional Facility.
Hendrickson was arrested at 1:13 a.m. Dec. 16 and charged with felony evading arrest and two counts of reckless endangerment. He was also issued a multi-offense citation on charges of violating a light law, disregarding a stop sign and driving left of the center. He was released on bonds totaling $9,000 pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 19 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
