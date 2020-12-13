Two people are facing charges after law enforcement seized weapons, cash and a large amount of drugs, including more than 800 grams of marijuana, while executing a search warrant.
Ricky Joe Whitener, 67, Murphy Road, Maryville, was arrested by the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force at 9:07 a.m. Dec. 9 and charged with maintaining a dwelling where drugs are used or sold, delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance (morphine), delivery of a Schedule VI controlled substance (marijuana) and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.
He was released on a $50,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Dec. 16 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Lillian Elizabeth Durmer, 38, Vonore, was arrested by the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force at 9:07 a.m. Dec. 9 and charged with delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, maintaining a dwelling where drugs are used or sold and six counts of violation of probation.
She was being held on bonds totaling $46,037 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Jan. 13 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Marian O’Briant, public information officer for the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, told The Daily Times that Whitener and Durmer were taken into custody following a search warrant executed by the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force, with the help of the BCSO SWAT team.
“During the investigation, investigators seized 854 grams of marijuana, 10.5 dosage units of morphine, five firearms and $5,583 belonging to Whitener,” O’Briant said in an email.
“Investigators also seized 1.5 grams of crystal methamphetamine, six suboxone strips, one firearm, and $583 cash belonging to Durmer,” she wrote.
Both Whitener and Durmer were arrested at a Murphy Road address.
The Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force is made up of deputies and officers from BCSO and the Maryville and Alcoa police departments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.